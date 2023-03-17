Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.00.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
