Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.