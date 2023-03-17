Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.83

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.83 and traded as low as C$5.40. Atalaya Mining shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 6,650 shares.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market cap of C$742.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.72.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

