Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.6 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,450.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

