Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUSTGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Austin Gold Stock Performance

AUST opened at $0.91 on Friday. Austin Gold has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Austin Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Austin Gold stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUSTGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Austin Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Austin Gold Company Profile

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

Further Reading

