Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Austin Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AUST opened at $0.91 on Friday. Austin Gold has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Trading of Austin Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Austin Gold stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Austin Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Austin Gold Company Profile

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

