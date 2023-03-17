Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Austin Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

AUST stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,289. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Austin Gold has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Get Austin Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of Austin Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Austin Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Austin Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Austin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.