Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,727,000. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 37,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.67. 1,272,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

