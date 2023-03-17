AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,872 shares of company stock worth $94,603,027. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO traded down $22.20 on Friday, hitting $2,391.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,341. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,454.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,383.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.