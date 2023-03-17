Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,384. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,066,863 shares of company stock valued at $256,807,889. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

