Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 135,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,799,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,253. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $331.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

