Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.95. 1,317,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,488. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

