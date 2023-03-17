Avitas Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after buying an additional 1,757,682 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after buying an additional 1,509,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,474,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,217. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

