Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $889,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 76,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 138,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Ford Motor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 5.6 %

F stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,471,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,257,039. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.