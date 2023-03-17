Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $281,635,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.7 %

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. 2,672,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.