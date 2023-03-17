Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hess by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.31. The company had a trading volume of 881,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.75.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

