Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 739 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,548,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,296,000 after purchasing an additional 593,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 548,645 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after purchasing an additional 513,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

DT Midstream Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of DTM stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $46.25. 311,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $61.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.80.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

