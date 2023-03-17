Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

OneMain Stock Down 4.7 %

OneMain stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 659,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,885. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

