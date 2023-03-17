Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.64.
Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %
Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.
