B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager's stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

RILY stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $907.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -66.12%.

In related news, Director Agostino Robert P. D acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $507,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Agostino Robert P. D acquired 12,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $507,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,710.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

