Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Insider Darshak Sanghavi Sells 2,640 Shares

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) insider Darshak Sanghavi sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $22,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darshak Sanghavi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Darshak Sanghavi sold 3,202 shares of Babylon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $23,086.42.

Babylon Price Performance

Shares of Babylon stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.32. 15,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,856. Babylon Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babylon

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Babylon by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 390,215 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Babylon by 1,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 550,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babylon by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBLN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut Babylon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babylon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

