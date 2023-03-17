Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.59. 229,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 767,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.05.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.07.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

