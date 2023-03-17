Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. Bancorp has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $37.58.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $565,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Stories

