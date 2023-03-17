Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. Bancorp has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $37.58.
Insider Transactions at Bancorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
About Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancorp (TBBK)
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.