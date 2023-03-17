Bank of New Hampshire Buys 1,733 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 865,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,315,310 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $132,990,000 after acquiring an additional 812,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

CTSH stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

