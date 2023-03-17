Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

