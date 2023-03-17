Bank of New Hampshire Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.