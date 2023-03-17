Bank of New Hampshire Has $6.23 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 229,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $395.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $295.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.44 and a 200-day moving average of $392.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.