Bank of New Hampshire Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

