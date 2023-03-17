Bank of New Hampshire Sells 352 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Donaldson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Donaldson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.