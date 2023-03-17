Bank of New Hampshire Sells 558 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $85.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.34. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The firm has a market cap of $230.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

