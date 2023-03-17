Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $258.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

