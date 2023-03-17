BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo Acquires 1,250 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $17,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,659.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. 50,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,008. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 477.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Featured Articles

