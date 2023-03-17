BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $62.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.86.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
BCE Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:BCE opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in BCE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
