BCS Wealth Management Acquires 217,910 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 306.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,910 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 40,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.