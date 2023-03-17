BCS Wealth Management Has $2.30 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,569,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,452,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

