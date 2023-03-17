BCS Wealth Management Invests $336,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Separately, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $12,752,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 1.0 %

KOCT stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $25.65. 31,621 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

