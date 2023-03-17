BCS Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,471,000 after buying an additional 93,473 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,816,000 after buying an additional 114,194 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after buying an additional 1,894,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,087,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after buying an additional 79,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,010,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $31.98. 69,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $38.65.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

