BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after purchasing an additional 977,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,497,000 after buying an additional 851,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,786,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,045,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,908,000 after acquiring an additional 153,637 shares in the last quarter.



VTEB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,659. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.



The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

