Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Shares Up 12.5%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) traded up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 158,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 53,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

