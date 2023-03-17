Bend DAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $176.93 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $176.93 million and $1.01 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

