BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Shares Down 3.1%

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.03 and last traded at C$17.36. Approximately 240,849 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 85,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.91.

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.28.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.