Beth C. Seidenberg Acquires 32,844 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 32,844 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $233,849.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,770,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,016.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,174. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VERA shares. Wedbush downgraded Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

