BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) vs. Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Financial Review

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BigBear.ai and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai -78.49% -719.34% -48.01% Global Arena -164.12% N/A -237.07%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 0 1 0 0 2.00 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BigBear.ai and Global Arena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BigBear.ai currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 509.76%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Global Arena.

Risk and Volatility

BigBear.ai has a beta of 4.12, meaning that its share price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BigBear.ai and Global Arena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $155.01 million 1.49 -$123.55 million ($0.95) -1.73 Global Arena $1.22 million 0.23 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Arena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigBear.ai.

Summary

BigBear.ai beats Global Arena on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Global Arena

(Get Rating)

Global Arena Holding, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the development of elections technology software and hardware. The firm, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, provides technology-enabled election services. The company was founded in February 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.