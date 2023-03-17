Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

