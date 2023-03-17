BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Trading 0.1% Higher

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

