Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $212.22 Million

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $212.22 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $137.10 or 0.00501396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,342.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00138491 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00034830 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,339,731 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

