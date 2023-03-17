BITICA COIN (BDCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $124,832.25

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $124,832.25 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00031871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002021 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00204932 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,720.94 or 0.99850719 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.10131909 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $135,037.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

