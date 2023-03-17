BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 514,973 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 659% from the previous session’s volume of 67,887 shares.The stock last traded at $43.18 and had previously closed at $43.70.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

