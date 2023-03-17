BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Shares Down 1.5%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.28 and last traded at C$22.36. 19,889 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 18,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.70.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.47.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th.

