BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 21.98 and last traded at 22.23. 30,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 16,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at 22.25.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of 23.51.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th.

