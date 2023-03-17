BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.10

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.10 and traded as high as C$14.30. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 5,100 shares.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.42. The firm has a market cap of C$473.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.81.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$175.56 million for the quarter. BMTC Group had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that BMTC Group Inc. will post 1.3881323 earnings per share for the current year.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

